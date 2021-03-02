Webber Research & Advisory Continues Platform Expansion with Additions in Carbon Capture and Hydrogen Midstream

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Research & Advisory LLC ("Webber Research"), a leading Renewables & Energy Infrastructure research and advisory boutique announces the continued expansion of its New York and Houston offices, including additions within Carbon Capture, Hydrogen Midstream development, and Alternative Fuels.

As part of that expansion, Webber Research & Advisory is pleased to announce that Qamer Iqbal has joined the Webber Research team in Houston as Director of Carbon Capture Systems. Qamer joins Webber's technical consulting and research practices, leveraging nearly two decades of experience spanning large-scale Refinery, Midstream, and Petrochemical projects, with leading expertise in Process Design and Technology.

Qamar will lead Webber Research's Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) efforts, where he is also responsible for CCUS research, design, and partnerships. He holds a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering, PMP certification, and Professional Engineer (PE) registration in both Texas and Louisiana.

Webber Research & Advisory is also pleased to announce that Toni Soria has joined Webber Research's Upstream & Midstream Energy Transition practice, where she will focus on the transportation of Hydrogen in Natural Gas Pipelines, and Natural Gas Emissions reduction strategies.

"We're tremendously excited and fortunate to add both Toni and Qamer to our talented and expanding platform," said Michael Webber, Managing Partner of Webber Research.

"Qamer and Toni's collective expertise across mid- and large-scale natural gas infrastructure, petrochemical, hydrogen, and renewable project development will help create an even stronger value proposition within our research and advisory practices, while helping us find even more ways serve our clients."

Webber Research & Advisory provides market leading research, advisory, and consulting services for institutional investors, corporates, project developers, and private equity, with a focus on energy infrastructure, renewables, and hydrogen. Webber Research has been at the forefront of Energy Infrastructure for the past 15 years, being named to Institutional Investor (I.I.) All -America Research Team in 2020, while finishing as the #1 Shipping & LNG team in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and part of the #1 Natural Gas team in 2019.

For access information, please visit webberresearch.com, or email us at [email protected]

