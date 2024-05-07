Webber Research & Advisory Expands LNG & Energy Infrastructure Platform With Addition Of LNG Industry Veteran Alexander Bidwell

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Research & Advisory LLC ("Webber Research"), a leading LNG & Energy Infrastructure research and advisory boutique announces the continued expansion of its platform, with the addition of Alexander Bidwell to its Houston, TX office.

Bidwell joins Webber Research's Houston, TX office, where he will leverage his extensive experience in LNG across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Middle East, to provide a differentiated and unique perspective across our research and consulting practices.

Webber Research & Advisory LLC

Bidwell joins Webber Research from New Fortress Energy (NFE), where he focused on development, execution, and commissioning of LNG carrier conversions for import and export terminals around the world. Prior to joining New Fortress Energy, Bidwell began his career with Excelerate Energy (EE), where he focused on floating regasification unit (FSRU) technical operations, commerical structuring and compliance, and project development.

Bidwell brings extensive technical and strategic experience within LNG carrier & FSRU operations, LNG carrier conversions, and project analytics. He holds a degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the Webb Institute.

"We're tremendously excited and fortunate to add someone as talented as Alec to our to expanding LNG and Energy Infrastructure platform," said Michael Webber, Managing Partner of Webber Research.

"Alec's extensive expertise across the entire LNG value chain will drive an even stronger value proposition for both our research and advisory clients - adding yet another perspective to our global industry coverage."

Webber Research has been at the forefront of LNG & Energy Infrastructure research for the past 17 years, providing market leading research and consulting services for institutional investors, corporates, project developers, and private capital providers.

Founded by renowned industry analyst Michael Webber, Webber Research teams have been named to Institutional Investor (I.I.) All -America Research Team in seven of the past eight years – earning runner up honors in 2020 and 2022, while finishing as the #1 Shipping & LNG analyst in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and part of the #1 Natural Gas team in 2019.

Clients can access Webber Research via webberresearch.com. For additional information on Webber Research's product offering and access details, please contact [email protected]

