Webber Research & Advisory LLC Launches Global Export Infrastructure Research Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Research & Advisory LLC ("Webber Research"), an independent investment research firm focused on global Export Infrastructure, today launches research and consulting services to bring institutional investors comprehensive coverage of the entire Export Infrastructure universe, including the LNG Value Chain, NGL/LPG exports, Equipment Leasing, and Marine subsectors, as well as a proprietary ESG overlay.

Founded by renowned industry analyst Michael Webber, the Webber Research team has more than a decade of experience publishing award-winning research, having been named to Institutional Investor Magazine's (I.I.) All -America Research Team for the last four years – ranking #1 in 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015. Webber's industry-leading coverage is characterized by a top-down thematic focus, LNG "Deep Dives", a thoughtful approach to the entire capital structure, a consultative client service model, and differentiated corporate access.

Webber Research also continues its founder's track record of product innovation with a pioneering focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact including its proprietary, quantitative, multi-factor Corporate Governance Model which includes rankings and analysis of ESG data disclosures across the approximately 60 stocks in its broader universe. His work in the field earned him a NAEMPA award for Protection of the Marine Environment in 2016.

Clients can access Webber Research via www.webberresearch.com. For additional information on Webber Research's product offering and subscription plans, please contact 223924@email4pr.com

