Webber Research Again Recognized by Institutional Investor Among Top Boutique Research Firms Within 2022 US Equity Research Survey

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Research & Advisory LLC ("Webber Research"), an Energy & Industrials research and strategic advisory firm, was once again recognized within Institutional Investor's annual All-America Research Team, ranking as Runner-Up in Capital Goods & Industrials among research boutiques within the 2022 Equity Research survey. The results once again place Webber Research among the top Independent Research firms in the world, with the firm or its predecessor receiving similar recognition (#1 Ranking or Runner-Up) in seven of the past eight years.

Institutional Investor surveyed 3,766 individual investors across 1,557 asset management firms and institutions, accounting for more than $11 Trillion in assets under management. Michael Webber, Greg Wasikowski, and Chris Tsung all received individual recognition from institutional investors, while Webber Research & Advisory received recognition for both its LNG and Alternative Energy/Renewables coverage.

"We'd like to thank our clients once again for their continued support and recognition, particularly as we continue to deepen our practice throughout Alternative Energy, Renewables, and Industrials," said Michael Webber, Managing Partner of Webber Research & Advisory.

"We believe Webber Research is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy transition and the industrial supply chain, giving us a truly unique perspective on the multitude of ways those markets and themes continue to grow and evolve together.

Senior Analyst Greg Wasikowski added, "We believe the perspective we're able to gain by combining the traditional finance and equity research disciplines within our New York office, with the unique, inhouse engineering and project development resources from our Houston team has created a truly differentiated value proposition for our clients."

Founded by renowned industry analyst Michael Webber, Webber Research teams have been at the forefront of Energy Infrastructure research for the past 15 years, while being named to Institutional Investor (I.I.) All -America Research Team in seven of the past eight years – earning runner up honors in 2020 and 2022, while finishing as the #1 Shipping & LNG analyst in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and part of the #1 Natural Gas team in 2019.

Clients can access Webber Research via webberresearch.com . For additional information on Webber Research's product offering and access details, please contact [email protected]

