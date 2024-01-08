Webber Research Expands Platform with Addition of LNG Industry Veteran Kamran Javed

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Research & Advisory LLC ("Webber Research"), a leading LNG & Energy Infrastructure research and advisory boutique announces the continued expansion of its platform, with the addition of Kamran Javed to its Houston, TX research team.

Kamran joins the Webber Research team in Houston, TX, leveraging more than two decades of experience in LNG across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Middle East, to provide significant and differentiated value across our research and consulting practices.

Prior to joining Webber Research, Kamran worked in various roles at JERA Energy America, RasGas, Chevron and ConocoPhillips, while also working as an independent consultant focused on strategic planning and trading within the LNG space. He brings more than 24 years of experience across the oil and gas value chain with a heavy focus on risk management, strategy, clean products trading, and LNG, including commodity marketing, economic valuations, strategic planning and commercial shipping.

"We're tremendously excited to have Kamran join our growing research platform, particularly given his multidisciplinary background within the LNG industry, which should help drive an even stronger value proposition for our clients."

Webber Research has been at the forefront of LNG & Energy Infrastructure research for the past 17 years, providing market leading research and consulting services for institutional investors, corporates, project developers, and private capital providers.

Founded by renowned industry analyst Michael Webber, Webber Research teams have been named to Institutional Investor (I.I.) All -America Research Team in seven of the past eight years – earning runner up honors in 2020 and 2022, while finishing as the #1 Shipping & LNG analyst in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and part of the #1 Natural Gas team in 2019.

Clients can access Webber Research via webberresearch.com. For additional information on Webber Research's product offering and access details, please contact [email protected]

