Webber Research Recognized By Institutional Investor, Only New Firm To Rank Within 2020 US Equity Research Survey

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Research & Advisory LLC ("Webber Research"), a Renewables & Energy Infrastructure research and strategic advisory firm, was one of 29 firms to receive ranked recognition within Institutional Investor's 2020 All-America Research Survey, out of a universe of more than 150 investment banks and research providers. Founded in 2019, Webber Research was also the only new firm to earn such recognition across the entire 60-sector survey in 2020.

Webber Research & Advisory LLC

Institutional Investor surveyed 3,667 individual investors across 1,446 asset management firms and institutions, accounting for more than $10 Trillion in assets under management. Michael Webber, Greg Wasikowski, and Chris Tsung all received individual recognition from institutional investors, while Webber Research & Advisory received runner-up recognition within its legacy Shipping category, while also receiving client recognition within Alternative Energy and other segments.

"We'd like to thank our clients for their support and recognition, particularly as we continue to expand our practice throughout Alternative Energy, Renewables, and Industrials," said Michael Webber, Managing Partner of Webber Research & Advisory.

"We believe Webber Research is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy transition and the industrial supply chain, and we'll keep striving to add value for our clients as our platform continues to grow and evolve in exciting ways."

Founded by renowned industry analyst Michael Webber, Webber Research teams have been at the forefront of Energy Infrastructure research for the past 15 years, while being named to Institutional Investor (I.I.) All -America Research Team in each of the past six years – earning runner up honors in 2020, while finishing as the #1 Shipping & LNG analyst in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and part of the #1 Natural Gas team in 2019. Webber Research also continues its founder's track record of product innovation with a pioneering focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), including its proprietary, multi-factor ESG Model which includes rankings and analysis across multiple sectors. Webber's work in the field earned him a NAMEPA award for Protection of the Marine Environment in 2016.

Clients can access Webber Research via webberresearch.com . For additional information on Webber Research's product offering and access details, please contact [email protected]

