Webbing Now Offers eSIM Global Data Connectivity for iPhone and iPad

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webbing, a global MVNO connectivity provider for Enterprise Mobility and IoT, announces the release of its digital eSIM global data connectivity for iPhone and iPad, including iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, new eighth-generation iPad, and all-new iPad Air.

eSIM technology is changing telecom and provides users a secure option that can be remotely deactivated, making it harder for people to take advantage of a lost or stolen device. It allows for the storage of multiple identities on a single device simultaneously, enabling personal and work accounts to be on the same smartphone. It also provides travelers an easy way of connecting to a local network effortlessly. Global organizations benefit the most with the ability to remotely manage, provision, and deploy new subscriptions in a simple, convenient and rapid manner.

"Many of our Fortune 500 customers rely on iPhone and iPad for their workforce. By supporting eSIM plans for these great products, we are excited to provide those companies with centralized and scalable means to deploy, control, monitor and optimize usage for their global fleet of devices," says Hadas Schragenheim, Vice President of Product at Webbing.

Webbing provides organizations with secure global mobile internet connectivity for both IoT solutions and business needs. Webbing's solution with failover capabilities gives organizations superior and unprecedented global access to reliable and high-quality internet, with low latency. Organizations can seamlessly deploy data plans across their user base, optimize connectivity cost and fully manage different subscribers in real-time. With the aid of Apple Lookup Server, which performs the Discovery Server (DS) rule for Apple devices similar to the GSMA Root DS, global organizations can simply and remotely connect their workforce in a centralized manner without the need for employees to scan QR codes or download apps. This Zero-Touch capability makes it simple for IT managers to configure devices in a fast, easy and secure manner on a broad scale without the need to physically setup each iPhone or iPad or the involvement of the end user.

The Webbing eSIM is the easiest way to provision Dual SIM-enabled devices and connect them to the internet worldwide. It streamlines organization's global or local deployment and ensures secure connectivity wherever the iPhone or iPad is located. This is especially beneficial in supporting organizations Business Continuity Plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Webbing platform provides cyber security protection with DDoS attack protection, botnet disruption, malware scanning and prevention, phishing prevention and real-time malicious traffic monitoring making it the most secure way to connect your workforce away from the office.

Consumers can now take advantage of Webbing's next-generation global enterprise mobility capabilities without the need to purchase a physical SIM or scan a QR code to activate an additional data plan on supported iPhone and iPads making it easy to use two different data plans on one device.

The following are eSIM-enabled, Dual-SIM iPhone models supporting Webbing's eSIM data plans:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

The following are eSIM-enabled iPad models (Wi-Fi + Cellular) supporting Webbing's eSIM data plans:

iPad Pro 12.9–inch (3 rd generation and later)

generation and later) iPad Pro 11–inch

iPad Air (3 rd generation and later)

generation and later) iPad (7th generation and later)

About Webbing

Founded in early 2010, Webbing is a global data MVNO that delivers enterprise grade, global connectivity and IoT services across more than 200 countries and 600+ mobile carriers' networks. Webbing's secured network delivers network protection and web content intelligence.

Enterprise customers can manage, monitor, and optimize data usage in real-time with Webbing's powerful software platform. Gain visibility by application type and have the power to white list applications and limit non-business applications with the click of a button, saving money and improving compliance.

