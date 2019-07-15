WebBricks: White Label & Commission Free eCommerce Launch

ENNIS, Ireland, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RESURTECH is developing a Web Application called WebBricks which is to be launched on Kickstarter on the 1st of August 2019 and expires on the 20th of August 2019.

Providing the trust of a well-known marketplace for buyers, while still allowing the sellers to have brand independence and a commission free platform.

WebBricks Simplified

"I come from a family who run local businesses in a small town. When I started to investigate eCommerce, I realized there was a big issue. With third party logos stripping away the identity of small name brands & struggling startups with high commission rates, it is becoming harder and harder for independent eCommerce stores to be noticed. Something needed to be changed." - Dylan Sheedy (Owner)

RESURTECH recognizes the struggle that start-up eCommerce stores face, that's why WebBricks Store Builder will be commission FREE with the only cost being a Domain Name. The Builder will also be white label, with none of our logos on their website, protecting their brand identity.

RESURTECH also recognizes that consumers find it difficult to trust independent stores. The WebBricks Marketplace will collect data from the retailer's products and use that data to provide a secure and separate marketplace for the consumer. The cost for our Marketplace would be a subscription fee of 2.99EUR per month on launch.

The consumer will benefit from this subscription because a commission free platform means prices can be much more competitive. At the same time, the retailer will have the benefits of much lower costs along with marketplace exposure and trust.

RESURTECH is a revolutionary start-up company of 2019. RESURTECH focuses on Web Applications and Hosting services. Its aims are to provide solutions for eCommerce Businesses globally, to allow for improved brand development and growth. RESURTECH is also environmentally conscious and is focused on the use of renewable energy to offset their Carbon Footprint.

