Webcam Market Growth Rate At Almost 11% With Growing Surveillance Needs

The Business Research Company's Webcam market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The webcam market consists of the sale of webcams by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transmit pictures and videos over the internet by recording images and are also widely used with instant messaging services. Webcams are categorized under input devices that can capture pictures and HD videos and are implemented for videoconferencing and security surveillance purposes. These cameras are installed with the software on the computer that helps to transmit its video in real-time.

The global webcam market size is expected to grow from $7.57 billion in 2021 to $8.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The global webcams market size is expected to grow to $12.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Request a free sample of the Webcam Market Report

Webcam Market Growth Drivers

The growing need for security and surveillance is significantly contributing to the growth of the webcam market. Security and surveillance involve the monitoring of activities for the prevention of crime, intelligence gathering, and the investigation of crime. The increasing urge for home security and surveillance is prompting the adoption of webcams for security purposes, thereby increasing the webcam market growth. For instance, according to Times Now, a news channel in India, the Delhi Police reported a 30-40% rise in street crimes such as theft, robbery, snatching, and rape in 2021. Therefore, the growing need for security and surveillance is driving the growth of the webcam market.

Webcam Market Segments

1) By Product: USB, Wireless

2) By Technology: Analog, Digital

3) By Application: Video Conference, Security and Surveillance, Visual Marketing, Entertainment, Live Events, Others

4) By End-User: Healthcare, Tourism, Retail Shopping Centers, Enterprises, Others

Key Players And Their Strategies In The Webcam Industry

Major players in the webcam market are Canon Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Razer Inc., Intel Corporation, Sony Corporation, Logitech, KYE Systems Corp, Cisco Systems Inc., Ausdom, Vivitar Corporation, Shenzhen Teng Wei Video Technology Co. Ltd., A4TECH, and Quantum Corporation.

In April 2021, Cisco, a US-based networking hardware company that manufactures webcams, and NEC Corporation, a Japan-based information technology, and electronics company expanded their partnership by entering a Global System Integrator Agreement to accelerate the deployment of innovative 5G IP transport network solutions worldwide. This partnership across the network solution ecosystem will strengthen and continue the success in meeting diversified customer requirements of the companies.

See more on the Webcam Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Video Surveillance, Big Data, Police Body Cameras, Biometrics, Domestic Drones, Face Recognition Technology, RFID Chips, Stingray Tracking Devices), By storage (On premise, Cloud), By End user (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Education) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Machine Vision Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (PC Based, Smart Camera Based), By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), By Deployment Type (General Machine Vision System, Robotic Cell), By Application (Quality Assurance And Inspection, Positioning And Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance), By End-Use industry (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals, Electronics And Semiconductor, Pulp And Paper, Printing And Labeling, Food And Beverage, Postal And Logistics, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Camera Modules Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (CMOS Camera Module, CCD Camera Module), By Component (Image Sensors, Lens Modules, Voice Coil Motors), By Focus Type (Interface, Pixel, Process), By Applications (Medical, Smartphone & Tablet PC, Automotive, Defense & Space, Industrial & Security, Consumer Electronics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company