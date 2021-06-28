WebCareHealth provides safe alternative to address national crisis on shortage of Blue Top Collection Tubes used to test coagulation

ANKENY, Iowa, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCareHealth, a leading remote patient monitoring platform Home INR Management, heart failure and other chronic conditions, is proud to provide timely solutions to those affected by the current national shortage of blue top collection tubes containing sodium citrate, which is used primarily for coagulation testing.

As pathologists and laboratories across the country continue to report critical sodium citrate shortages, the FDA has recommended implementing conservation strategies to deal with continued supply challenges, which are expected to last until mid-Summer 2021.

"Coagulation testing is critical to help patients avoid the risk of stroke, major bleeds, and even death. The national shortage of testing supplies poses a serious threat to hospitals, health systems, and physician practices who are the point of care for patients on anticoagulation therapy for atrial fibrillation, mechanical heart valves, previous deep vein thrombosis, and more," said Dr. Teresa Sieck, CEO and President, WebCareHealth.

CoagMgr from the WebCareHealth platform is a unique streamlined, web-based model for managing at-home INR (International Normalized Ratio) patients. INR testing is required for patients on certain anticoagulation medication. It is designed so health care providers can work directly with patients to more easily monitor and adjust dosages in real time.

After self-testing, patients submit their INR results directly via mobile app, web or via phone. CoagMgr offers real time results to physicians so they are able to take appropriate clinical action.

"WebCareHealth recognizes the current need for urgent solutions and is committed to relieving this crisis by offering our safe in-home INR testing approach, CoagMgr. We will continue to monitor this critical situation and remain available to help health care providers deliver the best possible care for their patients," said Dr. Sieck.

About WebCareHealth

Founded in 2014 WCH develops innovative cloud-based software solutions that enable healthcare providers to remotely monitor the health of patients managing chronic illnesses. Patients with Afib, heart failure, hypertension, diabetes, chronic pain and who are taking warfarin for anticoagulation management receive close monitoring and care through WCH's partnership with 20 healthcare systems representing over 100 facilities across the U.S. For more information, visit www.webcarehealth.com

Media Contact:

John Gonda

[email protected]

616-309-4888

SOURCE WebCareHealth

Related Links

https://www.webcarehealth.com

