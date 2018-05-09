Webcast Alert: Southwest Airlines Co. Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DALLAS, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast presentation of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. A link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:
Date:
May 16, 2018
Time:
10:00am Eastern Daylight Time
Web Address:
To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.
SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.
SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.
