To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-southwest-airlines-co-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300648516.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

