Webcast Alert: Southwestern Energy Company Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on the Web

HOUSTON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Southwestern Energy Company's 2018 First Quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. EDT with Bill Way, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southwestern Energy Company. Southwestern Energy Company announces the following Webcast:
What:
Southwestern Energy Company's First Quarter 2018 Earnings
When:
April 27, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m. EDT
Where:
How:
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above or go to the Company's Web site: www.swn.com
If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the call will be archived on the Company's Web site: www.swn.com. To access the replay, look under "Latest News."
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is an integrated natural gas company whose wholly-owned subsidiaries are engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production, natural gas gathering and marketing. Additional information on the Company can be found on the internet at http://www.swn.com.
