Webcast Alert: Southwestern Energy Company Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on the Web

What: Southwestern Energy Company's First Quarter 2018 Earnings



When: April 27, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m. EDT



Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1090/25409



How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above or go to the Company's Web site: www.swn.com

If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the call will be archived on the Company's Web site: www.swn.com. To access the replay, look under "Latest News."

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is an integrated natural gas company whose wholly-owned subsidiaries are engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production, natural gas gathering and marketing. Additional information on the Company can be found on the internet at http://www.swn.com.

