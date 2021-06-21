Webcast of VILTEPSO® (viltolarsen) injection: Long-Term Data Scheduled for Presentation at the PPMD 2021 Virtual Annual Conference

PARAMUS, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Pharma, Inc. (NS Pharma; President, Tsugio Tanaka), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; President, Shigenobu Maekawa), announces a webcast during the PPMD 2021 Virtual Annual Conference held from June 23 to 26. The presentation will feature new, long-term efficacy and safety data (interim analyses at 109 weeks) from the open-label extension trial of a Phase 2 study of VILTEPSO® (viltolarsen) injection.

The data presentation will be given by Paula Clemens, MD from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and will be webcast live at 8 PM EST on June 23. The webcast may be accessed at https://ppmd2021.sched.com/venue/Live+Stream. For more information including an archived version of the webcast, please visit the PPMD Virtual Annual Conference website (https://www.parentprojectmd.org/get-involved/attend-events/annual-conference-2021-virtual/agenda/).

About VILTEPSO® (viltolarsen) injection

Prior to its approval in the U.S. in August 2020, VILTEPSO was granted Priority Review as well as Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations. In March 2020, VILTEPSO was approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with DMD who are amenable to exon 53 skipping therapy. Prior to its approval in Japan, VILTEPSO was granted with the SAKIGAKE designation, Orphan Drug designation, and designation of Conditional Early Approval System.

Indication

VILTEPSO is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an increase in dystrophin production in skeletal muscle observed in patients treated with VILTEPSO. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Important Safety Information

In clinical studies, no patients experienced kidney toxicity during treatment with VILTEPSO. However, kidney toxicity from drugs like VILTEPSO may be possible. Your doctor may monitor the health of your kidneys before starting and during treatment with VILTEPSO.

Common side effects include upper respiratory tract infection, injection site reaction, cough, and fever.

About NS Pharma, Inc.

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit http://www.nspharma.com. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku group of companies.

