WebCE® Now Offers Remote Proctoring for Insurance Exam Prep and Continuing Education Exams with Prometric's ProProctor™ Solution

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCE®, the industry leader in online continuing education and license exam prep experiences, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Prometric® to deliver its customers a remote proctoring option for insurance exam prep and continuing education self-study exams. This unique integration will be the first remote proctoring experience for online insurance training courses.



Prometric's remote assessment platform, ProProctor, provides a secure online proctoring solution using human and AI-assisted proctoring. The service includes the rigors necessary to meet the insurance regulatory requirements with the convenience to take a proctored exam remotely from any location. With the ProProctor remote assessment platform, WebCE students can take their exam safely, reliably and securely from their own home or office without the need to have another person physically with them.



"WebCE is always looking for new ways to innovate, especially when it comes to improving the online experience for our customers," said Jennifer Haworth, President of WebCE. "We are especially proud to be the first online education company to offer a fully integrated remote proctoring solution for the busy professionals we serve."



"Prometric and WebCE have the same goal to be able to provide customers with innovative solutions for completing their education and testing requirements," said Sean Burke, Chief Client Officer and Prometric. "Integrating our ProProctor platform with WebCE gets us closer to achieving our goals and further paving the way for the insurance industry in offering assessments anywhere."



The following states have approved remote proctoring for insurance exam prep courses and/or continuing education through ProProctor: Arizona (CE), Colorado (CE and Exam Prep) Connecticut (CE and Exam Prep), Indiana (CE), Kansas (CE), Massachusetts (CE), Nebraska (CE) and Vermont (CE). More states are expected to approve this service throughout the year. Students selecting the ProProctor option to satisfy their exam proctoring requirement will incur an additional nominal fee for the convenience.



About WebCE

WebCE is the industry leader in online education and training for business professionals. Founded in 1997, WebCE has delivered millions of online continuing education, exam prep and training courses to professionals nationwide. WebCE has been named one of Texas Monthly's Best Companies to Work for in Texas from 2017–2019. For more information, visit www.WebCE.com.



About Prometric

Prometric, a global leader in test development, test delivery, and candidate services, enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world's most secure testing network, including 14,000 locations in more than 180 countries or through the conveniences of online assessment services. For more information, visit www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

