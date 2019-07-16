WebCEO, the Agency Oriented Marketing Platform, Launches a New Local SEO Module

LONDON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCEO has launched a fully packed module for local SEO that provides integrated data from the Google My Business service, as well as proprietary data on local competitors and their performance, all powered by WebCEO. The new module features comprehensive widgets and dynamic reports with aggregated historical data on searches and views for all local business profiles registered with Google Maps, customer reviews and ratings, and a breakdown of the local businesses competing with a given business on Google Maps.

Because Google now tailors most search results to the searcher's geo-location - even if they don't mention their city or district in a search box - it's critical to apply a local SEO strategy for literally any website now. It is important to optimize a website for all possible locations that a business covers, submit it to Google My Business, local and niche directories, and monitor the business search visibility from all locations where potential customers could be searching from. "If you underestimate the importance of local SEO now - you risk giving the local traffic share out to your competitors," says Allen MacCannell, VP Sales & Partnerships at Web CEO.

To help marketers and digital agencies automate their local SEO routines and save time on promoting new client projects, WebCEO has integrated its Internet marketing platform with Google My Business, a service that can't be ignored when doing local SEO. The new local SEO module of the WebCEO Internet Marketing Platform has been released as a beta product - to collect feedback and possibly add more features demanded by digital agencies and SEO practitioners.

With the new local SEO module, WebCEO does not only pull the bare data from Google. Instead, WebCEO processes a large amount of data in a smart way, aggregates historical insights and presents the stats in an easy-to-use and comprehensive way, with a bird's-eye view of historical fluctuations presented as deltas and in charts.

The WebCEO local SEO module currently features 3 reports. Two of them taking data from Google My Business; the third one is powered solely by WebCEO:

- Location Insights: This report shows searches and visits to a local business profile on Google Search and Google Maps, visitor activity (phone calls, photo views, etc.), as well as the historical performance of a local business on Google Maps.

- User Reviews: This report shows not only review texts and figures, but also fluctuations of the rating for a business over time (red or green deltas). This is something not available in a regular Google My Business account.

- Local competitors: This report gives a detailed breakdown of all local businesses competing with the promoted project.

Moreover, WebCEO will be extremely helpful for those who own a network of restaurants, cafes, bars, and other venues. Thanks to WebCEO, marketers will now forget about the pain of switching between different locations in their Google My Business accounts: WebCEO will give them a quick and easy way to see aggregated stats on all locations at once.

