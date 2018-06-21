Web.com Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Web.com Group, Inc.; Is $25 a Fair Price?

On June 21, 2018, Web.com announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Siris. Under the terms of the agreement, Web.com shareholders will receive $25.00 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Web.com board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Web.com shares of common stock.

Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal price represents adequate consideration, especially given that one Wall Street analyst has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

If you are a shareholder of Web.com and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker

619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcom-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-webcom-group-inc-is-25-a-fair-price-300670180.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

