Webedia-Elephant Group and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate its Data Strategy and Pioneer the Era of Agentic AI

Leading digital entertainment, production and media group accelerating its data strategy, launching an AI Creator Studio to boost creativity and embrace agentic AI

PARIS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webedia-Elephant Group today announced a major expansion of its long-standing partnership with Google Cloud and YouTube. This new agreement marks a decisive shift for Webedia-Elephant as it drives a comprehensive AI-driven transformation, with a focus on productivity, creativity, and rapid adoption of the technology.

Matching data and AI strategies

Building on years of collaboration with Google Cloud on cloud infrastructure and data, Webedia-Elephant is now boosting its data strategy and modernizing its entire data architecture with BigQuery to provide a robust foundation for future innovation, placing data at the heart of its business growth and ambitions. This new and accelerated approach to data will enable the group to scale, develop new projects faster across all its activities –from media to digital content creation, to production studios, to advertising – providing higher relevance and value to its customers.

Becoming the agentic AI media company of reference

Alongside the acceleration of its data strategy, Webedia-Elephant is embarking on the agentic AI wave by deploying Gemini Enterprise, with the objective of significantly boosting productivity across all areas of the company — from production, to influence marketing, to publishing — and integrating the technology across all its activities and business units in 10 countries.

Specifically for production, Gemini Enterprise is expected to help employees reduce time-to-market as well as associated costs. Webedia-Elephant plans to augment the capacities of its teams by rolling out the new agentic platform rapidly, streamlining operations where and when appropriate, and fostering collaboration within and beyond the company with a focus on productivity and accelerated time to market. Beyond providing the tool itself, Google Cloud will also help Webedia-Elephant deploy Gemini Enterprise with a dedicated acculturation program that will include all businesses and functions within the company, in order to ease and accelerate its employees' understanding and use of the technology.

Boosting creativity with the AI Creator Studio

With this expanded partnership, Webedia-Elephant is also doubling down on its production and creative capacities, launching a new AI Creator Studio named "Human After All" that will offer the latest generative AI (gen AI) and generative media tools to take creativity to new frontiers. From supporting scriptwriting and brainstorming, to enhancing high-fidelity imagery and improving audio and video quality, Webedia-Elephant will enable its content creators, influence agencies, and production teams to leverage Google's multimodal models to scale and deliver on newer and bigger projects. The embracing of gen AI should be made easier with the use of Gemini in Google Workspace, which has already been helping creative teams to increase their collaboration and interactions, and their personal productivity.

"Webedia-Elephant has always been at the forefront of digital innovation," said Christian Bombrun, CEO of Webedia-Elephant. "By building an AI Creator Studio built with Gemini and Google's multimodal models, we are not just adopting new tools; we are also providing our teams with an environment where intelligence meets action, enabling them to be more productive and creatively ambitious than ever before. With this expanded partnership with Google Cloud and our numerous and longstanding activities on YouTube across 10 countries, we are also intending to re-imagine the way the media industry works and operates to benefit from the latest gen AI technology and deliver higher value out of it."

"We are proud to deepen our relationship with Webedia as they transition from cloud experimentation to full-scale AI implementation," said Anthony Cirot, Vice président EMEA Sud chez Google Cloud. "Webedia is a prime example of how a leader in the media industry can harness the power of agentic AI and BigQuery to transform data into concrete business value."

About Webedia

Webedia is one of the world's leading players in online entertainment. With a presence in more than 15 countries, the group integrates production, media and digital creative activities into leading vertical models, particularly in the cinema, video game and food sectors.

Webedia publishes the iconic media brands AlloCiné / Sensacine, JV, Xataka, Purepeople, Todogustoso, easyVoyage … Webedia supports the digital creations of El Rubius (Spain), Inoxtag (France), Anna Sarelly (Latam), reZigiusz (Poland), ungespielt (Germany), and many more.

Through its various studios, Webedia produces hit programmes, documentaries and dramas such as Sept à Huit (Eléphant - France), Les rencontres du Papotin (Kiosco - France), Daily News (Gamestar - Germany) Parafernalha (Brazil) and Week-end Family (Eléphant - Disney+)...

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud