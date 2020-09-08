WebEngage and SparkPost Announce Strategic Partnership

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost, the world's largest email delivery and analytics engine, has named WebEngage, a leading, cloud-based, marketing automation platform, as one of its strategic international partners.

The partnership with SparkPost expands WebEngage's email portfolio, allowing its customers to leverage Sparkpost's advanced technology to supercharge their email marketing efforts. Through this partnership, WebEngage is expected to expand its presence in the LATAM, SEA, & EMEA regions, while SparkPost is aiming to enhance its influence in APAC.

"Email is the most economic and cost-effective way to gauge consumers' attention. WebEngage will utilize SparkPost's state of the art platform to help its customers increase the ROI of their email campaigns and deliver better experiences to consumers," said Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of WebEngage.

Sam Holding, Head of International, SparkPost, commented: "We are very excited to start this partnership in times when customers are looking for effective ways to overcome emerging challenges. WebEngage's integration with SparkPost will help B2C brands optimize their email campaigns and gain valuable insight in their marketing programs, ensuring high delivery rates, and improving return on investment."

Email continues to be a crucial engagement channel for consumer-facing businesses. At the moment, 1000+ businesses are using WebEngage's email channel, powering over 700 million email communications every month across industries and geographies.

About WebEngage

WebEngage is a customer data platform and marketing automation suite that makes user engagement and retention simplified and highly effective for consumer businesses. It helps enterprises and SMBs drive more revenue from their existing customers and anonymous users through contextual and personalized user engagement. It enables product and marketing practitioners to design intuitive user lifecycle journeys with data-backed, timely campaigns across multiple channels. It caters through email, mobile and web push notifications, in-app messages, SMS, web overlays, Facebook, and WhatsApp making it channel-agnostic. For more information, visit https://webengage.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SparkPost

SparkPost, the world's largest email deliverability engine, enables the delivery of more than 37 percent of the world's B2C email — more than six trillion messages annually — helping organizations drive top-line digital marketing results. SparkPost's analytics cover 90 percent of the world's email footprint, giving companies deep insight into email deliverability and engagement analytics. Companies including Zillow, The New York Times, Booking.com, Adobe, Rakuten, and Zynga use SparkPost's engine for their email communications, significantly increasing email marketing performance. Learn more at www.sparkpost.com or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn or the SparkPost blog.

Media contact:

Silvana Theodoropoulou

[email protected]

415-578-5222 ext. 380

SOURCE SparkPost