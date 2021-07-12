Weber Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

PALATINE, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Inc. ("Weber") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Weber intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEBR."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: [email protected]; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email: [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email at [email protected], or telephone: 1-866-803-9204.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT WEBER INC.

Weber Inc., headquartered in Palatine, IL, is the world's leading barbecue brand. The company's founder George Stephen, Sr. established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original charcoal grill nearly 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers, and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts discover what's possible. Earlier this year, the company acquired June Life Inc., a smart appliance and technology company, to accelerate the development of its Weber Connect™ technology and digital products. Weber offers its barbecue grills and accessories, services, and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 78 countries.

Weber® is a registered trademark of Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

Weber Connect™ is a trademark of Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

