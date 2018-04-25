Weber Launches New Spirit II Grills Featuring Bold Colors And New 10-Year Warranty

The Spirit II line includes two and three-burner gas grills, available in four bold colors that add spark to the backyard, including sapphire, red, black and a trend-setting ivory color. As an bonus, Spirit II grills come with a 10-year warranty*—a generous warranty that covers everything from the wheels to the lid.

"The Spirit II line is specifically designed with Weber's legendary quality and durability," said Melissa Enos, vice president of marketing, Weber-Stephen Products LLC. "This new line makes being part of the Weber family much more accessible and a smarter investment in the long run."

The Spirit® II E-210™ two-burner gas grill (MSRP: $499) and the Spirit® II E-310™ three-burner gas grill (MSRP: $599) features porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates, an open cart design, and two side tables—including a left table that folds down for easy storage or to accommodate a smaller outdoor space.

In addition, each Spirit II gas grill is compatible with the Weber iGrill® 3 app-connected thermometer (sold separately (MSRP:$99.99). This thermometer can be installed into the side table of the grill for use with the free Weber iGrill app on iOS and Android® devices. Grillers can connect up to four temperature probes to monitor food from beginning to end. The app notifies users once grilled foods, like steak, chicken or roast has reached the perfect degree and also displays the amount of fuel left in the gas tank (LP only).

Each Spirit II is powered by the exclusive GS4® Grilling System comprised of durable, stainless steel burners; Flavorizer® bars designed to reduce flare-ups; a centrally-located grease management system; and Infinity Ignition guaranteeing grillers quick and easy lighting every time.

