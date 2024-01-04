Weber Secures Top Spot in Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Cooking Grill Study

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey conducted by Lifestory Research, Weber has emerged as the most trusted brand among consumers considering the purchase of outdoor cooking grills. Based on 4,517 opinions gathered over the last 12 months, the study provides valuable insights into consumer preferences in the outdoor cooking grill market.

Lifestory Research's America's Most Trusted® study, renowned for its consumer-centric approach, evaluates brand trust through a rigorous survey methodology. The Net Trust Quotient Score, a validated metric, measured consumers' trust for specific outdoor cooking grill brands. Weber secured a Net Trust Quotient Score of 121.7, reaffirming its position as the leader in consumer trust among the most popular outdoor cooking grill brands.

The study, which encompassed diverse opinions from individuals actively shopping for outdoor cooking grills, provides a comprehensive ranking of the most trusted brands in the market. Following Weber, the top-performing brands include Traeger, Blackstone, Char-Broil, Cuisinart, Pit Boss, Char-Griller, Masterbuilt, Napoleon, Kamado Joe, Oklahoma Joe's, Nexgrill, and Royal Gourmet.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. #mosttrustedbrands

