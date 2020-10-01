Weber Shandwick Appoints Brian Offutt Chief Workforce Innovation & Operations Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global marketing solutions firms, today announced the appointment of media and entertainment operations executive Brian Offutt as Chief Workforce Innovation & Operations Officer. This is a new role aimed at shaping the future of the company's workforce and workplace, ensuring agility, inclusivity and equity are at the core of how the agency operates. Offutt brings more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of strategy, operations and talent from roles at major companies including Combs Enterprises and Viacom.

"The nature of work today is changing dramatically and rapidly – a result of the pandemic but also of seismic shifts in both the role employers are playing in advancing social issues as well as the omnipresent technology that powers our lives," said Gail Heimann, President & CEO, Weber Shandwick. "Given these shifts, the needs of our business today and in the future demand that we put workforce innovation squarely at the center of our strategy and leadership team going forward. This is essential as we prepare for the hybridization of work to deliver for our people and clients in a post-pandemic world. And as we take action to address structural inequities in our company and our communities. Brian, with his impressive experience and expertise, will bring an operational lens to ensuring we deliver for our people and our clients now, in the next decade and beyond."

Over his celebrated career, Offutt has been a driving force behind the success of many well-known media and entertainment conglomerates. He was Chief Operating Officer for Combs Enterprises from 2013-2016, with operational oversight across Sean "Diddy" Combs' brands, including Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment Group, Sean Jean, Revolt Media & TV and Combs Wine & Spirits (Ciroc Vodka, DeLeon Tequila), among others. Offutt also spent eight years as a senior operations executive for Viacom's Nickelodeon Group where he designed and implemented process improvements and staff reorganizations across several divisions, including Consumer Products, Production, Creative, Digital, Marketing and Communications (from 2005-2012). He was previously Chief Operating Officer of Broadway Video, an independent entertainment company founded by "Saturday Night Live" creator and producer Lorne Michaels. Offutt also led the formation of the Talent practice at Medialink, the strategic advisory division of Ascential. Earlier in his career, he was an executive search consultant at Spencer Stuart and president and COO of digital agency Interdimensions.

In his role at Weber Shandwick, Offutt will collaborate closely with leaders across the firm's human resources, talent acquisition, client services and diversity, equity & inclusion groups – including Abby Gold, Weber Shandwick's Chief Employee Experience Officer, and Judith Harrison, senior vice president, Diversity & Inclusion – to align and accelerate the structures and processes that best position the agency for future success.

"Nothing could have prepared companies for the moment we're in currently. And looking to the future, I believe change will only happen faster and faster, which means companies will need to build workforces that embrace that challenge, are energized by it and adapt to it well," Offutt said. "That's what I'm looking forward to doing in partnership with the incredible team at Weber Shandwick. I admire how the agency has redefined itself to meet and anticipate the needs of its stakeholders over the years. And I look forward to playing a role in ensuring the firm maintains its leadership role in innovating for the future."

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Agency A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and PRovoke's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2017 and 2019. The firm earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

