Weber Shandwick Has Strongest Year Ever at 2019 Clio Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, celebrated its strongest performance to date at the 2019 Clio Awards in New York. The firm won a total of 14 Clios, including one Grand, two Gold, seven Silver and four Bronze awards. Weber Shandwick, with client partners, was recognized as the lead idea agency behind five award wins, and the firm received an additional nine Clios for its PR contributions on creative campaigns, including the Grand Clio for Social Media.

Now in its 60th year, the Clio Awards celebrates creative excellence and honors work and talent that pushes boundaries, permeates pop culture and establishes a new precedent. Weber Shandwick President and CEO Gail Heimann served as the first-ever PR Jury Chair of the 2019 Clio Awards.

"The Clio Awards are a legendary program that examines and honors creative excellence that draws on the here and now and dares us to imagine what will come next in culture. I'm so proud to see Weber Shandwick have its most winning year in our history with the Clios," said Heimann. "It was a privilege to serve as the PR Jury chair, and I can attest to the impressive group of entries – congratulations to our firm and client partners, and to all of the contenders this year on their extraordinary work."

With client partner Bud Light and as lead agency for Victory Fridge, 3PM Agency/Weber Shandwick earned the Gold Clio for Public Relations, Special Event/Stunt and two Silver Clios for Public Relations, Brand Development and Public Relations, Real Time Response, respectively. The campaign honored the Cleveland Browns and its underdog position in the National Football League (NFL) by creating Instagram-worthy (bright-orange-and-electric-blue) refrigerators, stocked them with limited edition Bud Lights, and sealed them with smart-tech-connected electronic locks. A Wi-Fi lock opened all fridges simultaneously for the fans when the team won its first game in 635 days during the 2018 season.

3PM Agency/Weber Shandwick also earned PR credits on a Silver Clio for Integrated Campaign and the Grand Clio for Social Media with client partner Bud Light for Philly Philly, the rallying cry for the Philadelphia Eagles and its fans as it braced for – and ultimately won – Super Bowl LII. The win celebration was met with Bud Light buying a beer for everyone in the city of Philadelphia.

With client partner and global leader in family history Ancestry, the firm was awarded a Silver Clio for Railroad Ties, a short-form documentary that relied upon Ancestry's unparalleled archives to bring individual historical records from the Underground Railroad to life in an emotional story of self-discovery – and helped a group of strangers recover their lost history and family connections.

And with client partner Clear Channel, Weber Shandwick was also recognized with a Bronze Clio for Out of Home: Billboard as lead agency for The Out of Home Project, which turned digital billboards in Stockholm, Sweden into real-time emergency systems, reaching the homeless population in Stockholm with information about temporary shelters when winter temperatures dropped.

