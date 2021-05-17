Weber Shandwick Healthcare Experts Jamie Dowd and Sarah Mahoney Named to PM360's 2021 ELITE 100 List

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, today announced that Jamie Dowd, North America Health lead, Weber Shandwick, and Sarah Mahoney, executive vice president, Digital Health, Weber Shandwick, have been named to PM360's 2021 ELITE 100 list in the PR Guru and Digital Crusader categories, respectively. Now in its seventh year, the PM360 ELITE list – which stands for "Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs" – recognizes the most influential people in the healthcare industry.

Dowd, who was recently appointed as Weber Shandwick's first North America Health lead, oversees the delivery of client solutions and services across the agency's Healthcare practice in the U.S. and Canada. She leads several of Weber Shandwick's largest and longest-tenured client relationships among the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Prior to her current role, Dowd led Healthcare teams across Weber Shandwick's East region (specifically New York, Boston and Philadelphia).

"Jamie has been a core driver of the Healthcare team's growth and success in recent years – expanding our range of services and bolstering our client roster, leading and nurturing our deep bench of talent and helping to develop a strong culture, which was more important than ever given the demands of the past year," said Laura Schoen, president, Global Healthcare, Weber Shandwick, and Chief Healthcare Officer, IPG DXTRA. "I'm thrilled Jamie is getting this much deserved recognition for her work and her leadership."

As a senior leader in Digital Health, Mahoney is responsible for developing digital and social engagement campaigns for pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and health institutes. She has extensive experience executing health campaigns that leverage emerging technologies, including spearheading a first-of-its-kind branded Rx social media program specifically for rheumatoid arthritis patients. In her time at Weber Shandwick, Mahoney has launched several award-winning digital and social communities focused on disease awareness, including multiple sclerosis and chronic eye conditions.

"Sarah is a true innovator and a seasoned client counselor who marries deep expertise in social and digital content strategy with a passion for patients' health and wellbeing," Dowd said. "Her talent for imagining and developing new and better methods and channels for pharmaceutical and healthcare brands to reach their stakeholders is unmatched. Her work has no doubt had a direct impact on many patients' lives, and we're so proud to have her on our team."

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received IN 2021 and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff. The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2021 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2021-pm360-elite-100.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Agency A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade in 2020 and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The firm earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and

productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

