Weber Shandwick was named as an Honorable Mention in The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, today announced it was named as an Honorable Mention in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies1. According to the report, Gartner evaluates agencies for demonstrated success across a range of capabilities such as: marketing strategy; creative and content; digital marketing execution; marketing data, analytics and insights; business consulting and transformation services; industry vertical expertise; product and service innovation and public relations, events and promotions, among others.

"We have been on a mission to transform Weber Shandwick in order to solve our clients' most complex problems; over the years that mission has taken us beyond our roots in communications, into new, emerging and critical areas. We believe that being listed in the report by Gartner as an Honorable Mention is validation of that mission and our progress against it," said Gail Heimann, President and Chief Executive Officer, Weber Shandwick. "This past year, more than ever, we brought together our differentiated capabilities including United Minds' workforce innovation and DE&I consulting, along with digital transformation, brand safety and cultural intelligence to help our client partners tackle enormous, intersectional challenges. I'm incredibly proud of our teams that continue to evolve and expand the possibilities of what we can deliver for our clients."

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies, Jay Wilson, Ewan McIntyre, Laurel Erickson, 15 March 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work in 2019 and was the only PR firm designated an Ad Age A-List Agency Standout in 2017 and 2018. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

About United Minds

United Minds is a management consultancy that specializes in organizational transformation. Leveraging a deep bench of specialists, the company helps organizations deliver positive, lasting change by combining data-fueled strategy and creative communications solutions, engaging stakeholders in every part of the process. For more information, visit www.unitedmindsglobal.com

