Weber Shandwick's Judith Harrison Receives Prestigious ColorComm Circle Award

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick's Judith Harrison was honored as one of eight recipients of the prestigious Circle Award at this year's ColorComm conference. ColorComm, a leading national platform that addresses diversity and inclusion across communications, marketing, media and advertising, awards its annual Circle Awards to recognize women of color who help strengthen underrepresented voices in the industry and wider community.

Harrison was also recently named to Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Women in Corporate America list, the publication's annual recognition of professional African American women who are leaders in their field and display exceptional community service. This is Harrison's third time on this distinctive list, which honors influential women across a broad professional base who have made a positive impact in corporate America.

As Weber Shandwick's Senior Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion, Harrison has spearheaded the firm's commitment to creating an open, diverse environment for employees, an imperative that was recently recognized by the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) with its inaugural Leadership in Diversity award.

"Judith has long been a champion of diversity and inclusion within and beyond Weber Shandwick," said Gail Heimann, president and CEO, Weber Shandwick. "She is energetic and energizing, a force for making a difference for our firm and for the many individuals she mentors. To see her recognized with the coveted ColorComm Circle Award and on Savoy Magazine's list of influential women for the third time is a testament to her fierce commitment and focus on driving important advances for our agency and the industry."

Harrison became the first black president of both the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Foundation in 2017 and of New York Women in Communications in 2018, assuming the role with a priority to increase diversity and inclusion among its member organization; she is also the first individual to hold both positions simultaneously. In addition, Harrison serves on the board of ColorComm, the 4A's Diversity Steering Committee and the advisory board of the Ron Brown Scholar Program, which provides scholarships and leadership opportunities for young African Americans of outstanding promise.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work in 2019 and was the only PR firm designated an Ad Age A-List Agency Standout in 2017 and 2018. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

