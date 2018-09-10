Weber State University Mary Elizabeth Dee Shaw Gallery Welcomes International Artist Yasuaki Onishi for Art Exhibition, Reverse of Volume

The Mary Elizabeth Dee Shaw gallery aspires to engage a diverse audience, create a sense of community, provide insight into the creative process, and challenge visitors to contemplate, discuss and understand the historical, social, and cultural context of contemporary art. It serves the Department of Visual Art & Design, Weber State University and the community of Northern Utah by presenting the work of local, regional, and nationally recognized artists, including new work, emerging media and original scholarship.

About the Artist: Yasuaki Onishi, B. 1979 Japan

Yasuaki Onishi studied sculpture at University of Tsukuba and Kyoto City University of Arts. He has had solo exhibitions throughout Japan and internationally, and his work was included in Ways of Worldmaking (2011), at the National Museum of Art, Osaka (NMAO). His solo exhibitions in the United States include the The Marlin and Regina Miller Gallery at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, the Rice Gallery at Rice University in Houston, Texas, and the Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff, Arizona. In 2010, Onishi was the recipient of a United States-Japan Foundation Fellowship that included a residency at the Vermont Studio Center, as well as a grant from The Pollock-Krasner Foundation Inc., New York.

What: "Reverse of Volume" [Feb. 8 - April 6, 2019]

In his installation, Reverse of Volume, Yasuaki Onishi uses the simplest materials — plastic sheeting and black hot glue — to create a monumental, mountainous form that appears to float in space. The process he calls "casting the invisible" is his meditation on the nature of the negative space, or void, left behind. Onishi creates physical manifestations of the unknown, invisible, or otherwise unseen. Using simple materials, his site-specific sculptural installations become landscapes of contemplation, inviting visitors to observe how the simplest qualities of light, form, and line change with each passing encounter.

Opening Reception: Friday, February 8 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Artist will be in attendance at the opening reception

Where: Weber State University Kimball Visual Arts Building (Map available here )

Info: Event is free and open to the public, no ticket is required

Contact: For more information or to arrange an interview with artist Yasuaki Onishi, please contact Christie Denniston, Director of Marketing & PR for the Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities at cdenniston@weber.edu or at 801-626-6431.

