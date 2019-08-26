Weber State University Telitha E. Lindquist College Of Arts & Humanities Announces 2019-2020 Season Of Browning Presents!

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber State University's Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities ( weber.edu/arts-humanities ) today announced the 2019-2020 season for Browning Presents! Weber State University's (WSU) Browning Presents! serves as the center of cultural life and performing arts education along the Northern Wasatch Front and is committed to welcoming world-renowned performers, artists and speakers to the stage, campus and the greater Ogden community. This year's season will include: Jazz musician Alicia Olatuja, Dance Theatre of Harlem and journalist David Brooks.

"We are thrilled to welcome an array of performers of the highest caliber to Weber State University," said Scott Sprenger Dean of the Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities. "What makes this season particularly special is a diverse combination of artistic excellence along with a visit by one of America's most prominent political commentators," said Sprenger.

Browning Presents! 2019-2020 Season:

Alicia Olatuja: Praised by The New York Times as, "a singer with a strong and luscious tone and a regal presence on stage," Jazz singer Alicia Olatuja will astound Utah audiences with her exquisite voice, artistic versatility and captivating demeanor. Jazz singer Alicia Olatuja with her quartet of musicians will perform Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Val A. Browning Center.

Dance Theatre of Harlem: Founded by groundbreaking dancer Arthur Mitchell in 1969 after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Dance Theatre of Harlem is a ballet company of international acclaim, a leader in arts education and a testament to the triumph of the human spirit. This performance is a collaboration with Onstage Ogden. The performance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts.

David Brooks: David Brooks has covered business, crime and politics during an esteemed career in journalism. Brooks is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times and a commentator on the PBS Newshour, NPR's All Things Considered and NBC's Meet the Press. He is the author of five books including The New York Times bestseller, The Road to Character and his latest, The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life.

Funding for Weber State University's Browning Presents! comes from the Browning Cultural Trust. The program is also supported by Donald M. and Barbara B. Moore, the Western States Touring Arts Federation, The New England Foundation for the Arts and many individual donors who regularly contribute to the series. For more information on upcoming performances and speakers, please visit weber.edu/browningpresents . To secure your tickets to upcoming Browning Presents! events, please visit weberstatetickets.com

About the Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities

The Weber State University Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities teaches students to excel as they seek, understand, question and express complexities critical to the experience of being human. The Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities offers five degree programs in the following areas: Communication, English, Foreign Language, Performing Arts and Visual Art & Design. Master's degrees also are offered in Communication and English. The college serves nearly 2,500 undergraduate majors and 250 graduate students. The Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities is the Western region's foremost institution for student-centered teaching and research that investigates the human experience and aims to educate global citizens who are responsible, creative and critical artists, performers and communicators. For more information please visit: www.weber.edu/arts-humanities or online at www.facebook.com/WSUartsandhumanities .

