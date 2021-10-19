Webex by Cisco Eliminates the Need to Carry Multiple Mobile Devices for Business and Personal Use

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cisco launches Webex Go – a new phone system that connects to any mobile device

Advancements in Webex Customer Experience journey data services to deliver a more personalized customer experience

New Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) features to accelerate innovation

Cisco is helping businesses reimagine calling experiences for hybrid work from conference rooms and call centers to home offices and on-the-go mobile calling. In advance of WebexOne, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced new Webex Calling features, and new Webex Customer Experience and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enhancements to help enterprises successfully adapt to the new hybrid work world.

Additionally, following the acquisition of imimobile, Cisco is introducing integration with Webex to build smarter interactions and frictionless experiences on any communications channel.

"The past year has further heightened the need for a maniacal focus on delivering an experience that delights users," said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager, Cisco Security and Collaboration. "Our innovations released today enable enterprises to be closer to their customers than ever, helping them deliver the best possible customer experience across all channels in real time."

New Innovations to Webex Calling:

Webex Go: Users no longer need to manage a business phone and a separate personal device. With the launch of Webex Go, enterprise-grade Webex Calling features can be added as a dedicated business line to a user's personal mobile phone. For more information go here.

Location-based emergency calls with Nomadic E911: When placing emergency calls from the Webex App, emergency responders will now have accurate location information. If the Webex App determines you have moved to a new location, users will be prompted to update their address.

Cloud Calling on personal room devices: Users can now call colleagues by name or extension directly within a Webex Desk Pro device.

Singlewire InformaCast integration: Users can send emergency announcements live or as recorded audio pages to Cisco phones and speakers, and text alerts to digital signage, desktop computers and mobile devices. For more information go here.

Dedicated Instance: Customers that are not prepared to move their entire calling business to Cloud Calling can now mix Multi-Tenant and Dedicated Instance for hybrid deployments.

Added European Coverage for Cisco Calling Plans: Cisco is announcing Cisco Calling Plans for 10 countries in the European Union: Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Ireland , Lithuania , Luxembourg and Sweden .

Reimaging shared line experience: New calling widget for the Webex App makes it easier for users to multi-task and answer calls faster.

Other new Webex Customer Experience Capabilities:

Customer journey data service: Webex customers will soon be able to connect the entire customer journey across all channels and touchpoints in a single platform.

Webex customers will soon be able to connect the entire customer journey across all channels and touchpoints in a single platform. A business can connect a shopping cart to a chat, to a call, to an email even though those different interactions happened through different departments or vendors.



It can also better anticipate customer behavior and preempt or respond in real time with an AI-powered orchestration engine to keep customers happy. For instance, if a business had a service outage, thus flooding its call center, Webex Customer Experience can recognize the need for proactive customer response.

Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS): Webex's video technology will soon be added to imiconnect – Cisco's CPaaS enterprise solution, enabling rich customer and employee interaction experiences such as telehealth, education, social and augmented reality. Video API and SDKs will be available in early 2022 here. Read more about CPaaS here.

Enterprise Developer Sandbox: At WebexOne next week, developers will have access to a new CPaaS sandbox allowing them to easily build, test, debug, and prototype in one platform. These tools will help businesses and developers save time, reduce complexity and deliver rapid innovation. Enterprise Developers can register here and start using the sandbox from October 27, 2021 .

