Webex Comes To Rumpus

"We've worked closely with Cisco over the last year to bring the capabilities of our flagship product, Mezzanine, to the Cisco suite of enterprise solutions for meeting spaces. So as we completed Oblong's own set of content-first collaboration offerings by building out Rumpus for pure-virtual work, it was obvious that Webex should be among the first conferencing solutions to be directly integrated. We're thrilled to bring the next level of engagement and productivity to millions of Webex users when their meetings require more than basic video and messaging," said Oblong CEO John Underkoffler.

The core idea behind Rumpus is that remote teams can be stronger and perform better if they are allowed to collaborate in the same ways they would if they were together in the same room. Rumpus lets remote workers exchange content and feedback in real time. Collaboration can now happen with the speed and ease of conversation instead of being interrupted every time someone has something to contribute. By expanding the tool set for remote collaborators to express themselves in a meeting, the team can work more tightly; with greater bonding comes better outcomes.

Rumpus is presently available for free to Mac computer users. Support for Windows is coming soon. Webex customers on Mac are invited to download the Rumpus app at Rumpus.co to start adding new content streams to their online meetings.

About Oblong Industries

Oblong Industries' innovative technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. With roots in more than two decades of research at the MIT Media Lab, Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is the technology platform that defines the next era of computing: multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, and multi-location interaction for dynamic and immersive visual collaboration. This focus continues with the debut of Rumpus™ for purely virtual teams. Oblong is headquartered in Los Angeles and supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and reseller partners. It is a winner of the 2019 Red Dot Award for Product Design. Learn more at www.oblong.com, and connect via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

