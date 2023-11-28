Webexpenses teams up with Wise Platform to streamline expense management payments for businesses

News provided by

Webexpenses

28 Nov, 2023, 04:54 ET

  • Webexpenses customers will benefit from a seamless expense solution across multiple currencies, all from the convenience of one app
  • With Wise Platform, expenses paid will arrive faster and cost businesses less than ever before

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webexpenses has announced a new partnership with Wise Platform, Wise's infrastructure solution for banks and enterprises, to deliver same-day expense reimbursements.

The partnership sees the launch of a new payments service that enables businesses to manage and pay their expenses directly from the Webexpenses platform, now in multiple currencies. This is a game changer for businesses seeking to optimise their processes, increasing the Finance team's productivity and maintaining access to the secure, reliable payments they need.

Alongside multi-currency benefits, Webexpenses' solution brings together an array of capabilities, including increased automation, effortless approval process and faster reimbursements. In fact, with Wise, over 60% of all payments settle instantly (in under 20 seconds), and 94% settle within 24 hours.

This service will not only boost employee satisfaction, but also strengthen business' financial agility by giving finance teams greater insight into every transaction and their true cash flow. With less room for error, less money spent on fees and transparency on the cost of every transaction, Webexpenses customers will have more time to focus on their core business. This solution will be valuable for organisations of all sizes.

Andrew May, Managing Director at Webexpenses, said:

"In today's world, the last thing employees want is delayed expense claim reimbursements. With our new solution, our clients can leave clunky processes in the past, and easily pay their business expenses all in one day.

"Thanks to our partnership with Wise Platform, clients are now able to make payments directly within the Webexpenses software. We look forward to working together to innovate and transform the way businesses manage their expenses."

Steve Naudé, Managing Director of Wise Platform, said:

"By teaming up with Webexpenses, we are bringing faster, lower-cost international payment solutions to more businesses around the world.

"Global expense management is a vital component of business operations today, but it can be a hassle. With Webexpenses, businesses can now process payments securely and efficiently, gain clarity on their finances and increase productivity by freeing up time to focus on what really matters most to them."

Press contacts

Wise Platform
press@wise.com
https://platform.wise.com/

Webexpenses
press@webexpenses.com
(0)800 711 7137
https://www.webexpenses.com/

About Wise Platform

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move money around the world. Over the last decade, Wise has built an entirely new cross-border payments network that will one day power money without borders for everyone, everywhere.

Thanks to Wise Platform, financial institutions and major enterprises can leverage Wise's technology and embed the best way to send, receive, and manage money internationally into their existing infrastructure. With over 70 partners worldwide, Wise Platform saves banks and businesses time and money by allowing them to seamlessly bring fast, cheap, transparent and convenient cross-border payments to their customers.

About Webexpenses

Webexpenses is a leading global provider of cloud-based financial management software. The company's flagship expense management solution automates the process, creating a seamless workflow. Webexpenses has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.webexpenses.com.

Note to editor: The module currently supports payments from and to GBP, AUD, USD, EUR, SGD.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285059/Webexpenses_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Webexpenses

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.