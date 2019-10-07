WebFitness, a new online fitness solution, for office workers

It is easier to get fit with WebFitness' online interactive live fitness classes. People, who may not be able to get to a gym, now have an alternative way to get fit from their home or hotel room. WebFitness' interactive group sessions are led by a LIVE certified trainer who monitors each class member to make sure that he or she has proper form during each exercise. WebFitness trainers are particularly skilled in motivating class members to go the extra mile!

WebFitness offers members:

Variety of different types of fitness classes

Ability to track progress towards fitness and dietary goals

Customized dietary advice for each member

Classes at times that are accessible to people who are in different time zones

Michele, a WebFitness member exclaims that, "working as an administrative assistant along with being a mom to two young children gives me very little time to go to a gym. With WebFitness, I can get up a half hour earlier than my children and workout online with a live trainer. At first I thought that the classes would be too hard but I soon realized that the trainer helps me with my form and that I can go at my own pace. The best part is that I feel better all day even though I have to sit at a computer most of the day!"

WebFitness also offers diet and nutrition coaching and monitoring. Members can use the WebFitness app to snap a picture of their meals and snacks with a simple click. WebFitness' dietitian then reviews meal choices and gives specific dietary advice. Members are seeing positive results because WebFitness targets both exercise and diet.

