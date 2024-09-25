Webflow and Adobe Partner to Bring Adobe Express App Into the Webflow Marketplace

Adobe Express helps marketing teams more quickly and easily create compelling visuals that drive conversion

Webflow Marketplace is a one-stop shop for all the Webflow products and services users need to launch and maintain powerful websites

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Webflow , the leading visual development platform designed for modern marketing teams, announced a new Webflow App from Adobe Express, the make-anything app from Adobe, within the Webflow Marketplace. The availability of the Adobe Express app allows Webflow users to seamlessly integrate Adobe Express image editing and AI-powered tools within existing workflows, all without leaving the Webflow platform.

"Adobe Express provides marketers with easy-to-use design and editing capabilities – powered by Adobe Firefly AI– to create and deliver exceptional digital experiences," said Aubrey Cattell, VP, Developer Platform & Partner Ecosystem, Adobe. "Making Adobe Express available on the Webflow Marketplace enables in-house and agency teams, whether designers or developers, to create and edit high-quality images and visual assets quickly and easily."

Since its launch in 2022, the Webflow Marketplace has helped hundreds of thousands of businesses utilize apps, libraries, templates, inspiration, freelancers, and agencies to support any Webflow project at scale. Other notable Apps available in the Marketplace include Google, HubSpot, Microsoft, Figma, Typeform, Bynder, and more.

The addition of Adobe Express to the Webflow Marketplace gives anyone who needs to design a website a new tool for editing and designing assets. It also introduces Adobe Firefly – Adobe's powerful creative generative AI model, designed to be safe for business – to the Webflow ecosystem, helping generate eye-catching, web-optimized graphics and personalized visual content for diverse audiences.

"The Adobe Express App for Webflow has sped up our design process by providing relevant placeholder images on landing pages that expedite stakeholder approvals during concept reviews. This accelerated workflow helps reduce ambiguity by aligning on concepts quickly and enabling designers to create final images from inspiration rather than starting from scratch," said Sudiksha Khanduja, Lead Website Marketing Manager, Oyster.

"Webflow is focused on helping marketing teams leverage AI to build, launch, and optimize their websites, and the addition of the Adobe Express App to the Webflow Marketplace connects users with the best creative tools as they scale and grow their business," said Rachel Wolan, CPO, Webflow. "It's important that Webflow support marketing and design teams as they create on-brand, professional websites that deliver personalized, engaging experiences and drive measurable business results."

Adding the Adobe Express App to the Webflow Marketplace is the latest step in Webflow's becoming the world's first Website Experience Platform (WXP). Earlier this year, Webflow acquired Intellimize , a website personalization and conversion rate optimization platform that leverages AI to help marketing teams personalize websites for each unique visitor across the buyer journey. As Webflow grows, WXP will remain a priority and combine visual site building, a powerful content management system, hosting, personalization, optimization, and more.

Try the Adobe Express App for Webflow here . To learn more about today's news, read the blog here . Additionally, Webflow and Adobe will be sharing more information about its new partnership and hosting live demonstrations at Webflow Conference on October 15-16, 2024. Register here to attend: https://webflow.com/webflowconf

About Webflow:

Webflow is the leading visual development platform for building powerful websites without writing code. By combining modern web development technologies into one platform, Webflow enables people to build websites visually while clean code seamlessly generates in the background, eliminating the need for manual coding. From independent designers and creative agencies to Fortune 500 companies, millions worldwide use Webflow to be more nimble, creative, and collaborative. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like The New York Times, TED, Dropbox, and IDEO. Founded in 2012 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y Combinator, Rainfall, and Draper Associates.

SOURCE Webflow