Webflow Closes $140 Million Funding Round Led by Accel and Silversmith

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webflow , provider of the industry-leading way to design, build, and launch powerful websites visually — without coding — today announced that it has closed a $140 million Series B round of funding. Returning investors Accel and Silversmith led the round, which included participation from new investor CapitalG, and all existing investors. This news comes on the heels of a year of rapid growth and key milestones for Webflow, after the company reached more than 100,000 paying customers and over two million users worldwide.

Webflow helps people and companies of all sizes — from small design agencies to enterprises — build for the web. The company's unique no code platform provides the building blocks for everything from functionality-rich marketing websites, to e-commerce storefronts, and soon entire web applications. This year alone, using Webflow, designers and coders alike were able to save themselves from writing over 3 billion lines of code, freeing up time for more meaningful projects.

"This year has been filled with uncertainty and many new challenges, but we are incredibly grateful for the resilience and strength of our team and our community, who have helped us continue to grow rapidly even with all the unpredictability of 2020," said Vlad Magdalin, co-founder and CEO of Webflow. "We believe everyone should have the opportunity to build and create software – not just coders as is mostly the case today – and we look forward to enabling vastly more people and companies to build for the web with Webflow."

This latest round of funding will be used to accelerate innovation, fuel product development and continue to hire the best talent. In addition, the round immediately follows the launch of Webflow Enterprise , Webflow's enterprise-grade solution offering heightened security and other features to help serve larger customers like Allianz, Dell, Rakuten, Upwork, and more. Some of the funds will help Webflow continue expansion into this market as the company expands beyond website development and into more powerful web applications.

"Webflow is truly broadening the power of the web, making it a more inclusive place by giving those who previously needed to learn how to code the tools to build their dreams," said Arun Mathew, partner at Accel. "This year especially, the web has become even more integral to business and daily life, and Webflow has helped thousands of businesses expand their presence online. Webflow's dramatic growth inflection and profitability this year gave us the confidence to lead another round into the company. We see Webflow as the future for so many who have great ideas and just need a platform to bring them to life."

"Webflow is at the forefront of the no-code revolution that is sweeping the tech industry, bridging the IT talent gap and empowering companies to keep up with today's fast-paced business world," said Laela Sturdy, general partner at CapitalG, who is joining Webflow's board with this round. "Webflow's future is exceedingly bright, as demonstrated by their ongoing expansion into companies of all sizes. We're thrilled to be supporting them in their journey."

To learn more about Webflow's mission and this funding round please visit see this blog post .

About Webflow

Webflow is a visual web development platform that allows people to design, build, and launch completely custom websites without writing code. By combining design, animation, content management, marketing, and ecommerce tools into a single platform, Webflow empowers non-coders and coders alike to ship and promote websites of all kinds in a faster, more cost-efficient, and more collaborative way. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Allianz, Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates. Learn more at webflow.com or contact [email protected] .

About Accel

Accel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Braintree, Cloudera, Crowdstrike, DJI, DocuSign, Dropbox, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, Freshworks, Jet, Pillpack, Qualtrics, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, Tenable, UiPath, and Venmo are among the companies Accel has backed over the past 35+ years. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit www.accel.com or www.twitter.com/accel .

About CapitalG

CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, invests in remarkable companies transforming the fields of consumer products and services, enterprise tech, cybersecurity, healthcare tech, insuretech, transportation and fintech. CapitalG partners with growth stage companies in their transition from startup to scale up through hands-on assistance from its in-house growth team and connections to Google's engineering, product, marketing, sales and people operations experts worldwide. More than 2,000 Googlers and Alphabet leaders have already engaged with the companies in which we've invested, including Airbnb, Credit Karma, CrowdStrike, Duolingo, Gusto, Lyft, Robinhood, Stripe, UiPath, Unqork and Zscaler, among others. Learn more at www.CapitalG.com

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $2.0 billion of capital under management. Silversmith's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, Centauri Health Solutions, DistroKid, Impact, LifeStance Health, MediQuant, Panalgo, Unily, Validity, and Webflow. The partners have over 75 years of collective investing experience and have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including ABILITY Network, Archer Technologies, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty Dialysis, MedHOK, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Wrike. For more information about Silversmith, please visit www.silversmith.com .

SOURCE Webflow

Related Links

http://webflow.com

