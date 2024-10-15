Webflow Debuts Industry-First Website Experience Platform (WXP), Superpowers Web Development with New AI Products, Tools, and Capabilities

Today, Webflow counts some of the most well-known companies in the world amongst its 300,000 customers, and more than 1,300 Certified Webflow Partners, build, manage, and optimize best-in-class, high-performing sites with Webflow's platform. Modern marketers rely on Webflow's Website Experience Platform because it combines the ergonomics of easy-to-use website builders with native insights and optimization capabilities, similar to old-school Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), with less bloat and integrated AI superpowers. Today's product launches build upon this trust and deliver the consumer experience customers expect with the enterprise-grade performance and scale organizations demand.

New features and products unveiled today include:

Webflow Optimize: Webflow's native optimization solution includes AI-powered A/B testing and personalization. Optimize learns from site visitors in real-time, ensuring a dynamic, personalized user experience each time. Webflow Optimize is also available as a standalone tool.

Webflow's native optimization solution includes AI-powered A/B testing and personalization. Optimize learns from site visitors in real-time, ensuring a dynamic, personalized user experience each time. Webflow Optimize is also available as a standalone tool. Webflow AI Assistant: Webflow's new AI Assistant allows team members to quickly design and generate new styled content within a site's existing design system using conversational prompts. The tool uses existing classes, variables, and site context to create on-brand drafts for review. Additionally, the AI Assistant can generate a full CMS item with contextually relevant content based on a simple prompt – a time saver when spinning up realistic content for new pages.

Webflow also announced it has acquired the GreenSock business, the company behind GSAP, a rich JavaScript library and toolset that helps designers and developers create and manage professional-grade animations on the web – to support Webflow's Interaction solutions. Over 100,000 Webflow sites already use GSAP through custom code, and the library will remain publicly available for all developers to use across the web. Today's acquisition aligns with Webflow's focus on creating powerful, dynamic web experiences and supports the buildout of Webflow's Interaction solutions.

"Webflow is crucial to enterprise and creative teams, who are under more pressure than ever to create amazing website experiences," said Linda Tong, CEO, Webflow. "Incorporating powerful new technologies like AI into our platform helps teams build faster and more efficiently – all without losing brand identity or sacrificing revenue potential. We set a high bar for visual web development over a decade ago; today, we're raising the bar with our evolved Website Experience Platform."

"AI can supercharge how users interact with websites and reshape how marketers engage with engineering teams, and today's updates are designed to deliver the benefits of AI throughout the entire Webflow experience," said Rachel Wolan, CPO, Webflow. "These tools, combined with the capabilities of GSAP, allow teams to move faster and spend less time on rote tasks and more time focused on creativity."

Today's news marks the latest business momentum for Webflow. In April, Webflow acquired Intellimize – a startup leveraging AI to personalize websites for unique visitors – to provide better web optimization capabilities to its customers. In September, Webflow announced the availability of Adobe's popular Adobe Express App on the Webflow Marketplace, providing marketing teams with a seamless design tool for editing images and generating captions without leaving the Webflow platform.

Webflow is a Website Experience Platform (WXP) that empowers modern marketers to visually build, manage, and optimize stunning websites that offer both the consumer experience customers expect and the enterprise-grade performance and scale they need. With AI-driven personalization baked in, Webflow helps teams significantly boost conversion rates, translating directly into measurable business growth. Today, over 300,000 of the best companies in the world, and more than 1,300 Certified Webflow Partners, create best-in-class, high-performing sites with Webflow.

