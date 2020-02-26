Webflow Recognized on 2020 Enterprise Tech 30 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webflow, provider of the industry-leading way to design, build, and launch powerful websites visually — without coding — announced today that it has been named to the 2020 Enterprise Tech 30 list as one of the most promising private companies in enterprise tech in the mid-stage category.

Produced by Wing Venture Capital, the Enterprise Tech 30 is an exclusive list of the most promising private companies in enterprise tech, as determined by an institutional research process with the prominent venture capitalists in the sector. The companies are categorized by total capital raised in three categories: early-stage ($25 million or less), mid-stage ($25 to $100 million), and late-stage ($100 million or more).

"More and more enterprises now rely on no-code development to rapidly iterate without running into the expensive bottlenecks of more-traditional processes. This novel approach empowers companies to innovate faster at significantly lower cost," said Vlad Magdalin, CEO of Webflow. "Being recognized as one of the most promising private companies in enterprise tech means a lot to us here at Webflow and we look forward to delivering on the promise."

As a trailblazer in the "no code/low code" movement, Webflow stands out as the only visual web development and publishing platform on the list.

Webflow is the way to design, build, and launch powerful websites visually — without coding. By combining design, animation, content management, marketing, and ecommerce tools into a single visual web development platform, it empowers non-coders and coders alike to ship and promote websites of all kinds in a faster, more cost-efficient, and more collaborative way. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates. Learn more at webflow.com or contact marketing@webflow.com.

