Webgility and Stamps.com Pen New Partnership, Providing Ecommerce Sellers Discounted USPS Shipping Rates

cut shipping costs by as much as 40%;

save hours monthly on carrier price comparisons and peak-season projections;

experience no downtime; and

incur no additional cost.

Ecommerce industry innovator Webgility has long made it top priority to put customers first and address their biggest challenges with best-in-class technology solutions. For many multichannel sellers, disconnected systems, manual processes, inefficient operations, and high shipping costs are among the top barriers to profitable growth. This agreement ensures smaller companies can get the same efficiencies and discounted pricing as big retailers and brands. These 40%-discounted rates will be available to all existing Webgility customers with no downtime required for software updates. Small and medium-size businesses who sell on multiple channels will be able to take advantage of these low shipping rates with the purchase of Webgility Unify Desktop, the industry's most comprehensive ecommerce and accounting automation solution.

"The real winners in our partnership with Stamps.com are our customers. Now they can automate their accounting, inventory, and shipping with one software and know they'll receive low rates with up to 40% discount for USPS shipping," said Parag Mamnani, Founder and CEO, Webgility. "We're excited to work with Stamps.com in transforming ecommerce and making it easier and more cost effective for SMBs."

For more information about this partnership or to schedule a demo of Webgility software, click here. To schedule an appointment with Webgility CEO Parag Mamnani, email Abigail Tuller at abbiet@webgility.com.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility provides ecommerce and accounting automation solutions by integrating ecommerce and POS applications, streamlining data flows, automating accounting and back-office operations, and providing actionable insights to maximize ROI. Webgility manages millions of customer transactions through 5,000-plus online stores every month. Webgility® is a certified partner of Intuit®, QuickBooks® and Xero, and works with the world's best ecommerce platforms and marketplaces (including Amazon®, eBay®, BigCommerce®, Shopify®, and Magento®), payment processors (PayPal, Stripe, Shopify Payments, Square), and other applications like Stamps.com. For more information, visit http://www.webgility.com. http://www.webgility.com.

ABOUT STAMPS.COM

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to over 725 thousand customers, including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia®, ShipStation®, ShippingEasy® and ShipWorks®. Stamps.com's family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 475 unique partner applications.

For more information, please contact:

Abigail Tuller - Director of Communications, Webgility

AbbieT@webgility.com

(347) 419-0838

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webgility-and-stampscom-pen-new-partnership-providing-ecommerce-sellers-discounted-usps-shipping-rates-300671974.html

SOURCE Webgility

Related Links

http://www.webgility.com

