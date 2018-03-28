Webgility Announces Enhanced Integration with Xero

"Xero's open app ecosystem gives our users the opportunity to select the technology that best suits their unique needs and requirements as they grow," says Steven Larsen, Product Partnerships Director at Xero. "Webgility Unify's integration with Xero enables small business owners and their advisors to track sales and automate accounting across online marketplaces and ecommerce tools. Managing a business' finances from a central dashboard is a far more beautiful experience."

A new enhancement to Webgility Unify makes the integration particularly beneficial to Xero customers who sell on Amazon. Webgility 1-Click Accounting for Amazon makes it fast and easy for sellers to post Amazon Marketplace orders, refunds, expenses, and payments into Xero. Unify users can now swiftly reconcile their Xero accounting with their Amazon Settlement Report, eliminating the need for any additional data entry or a separate clearing account. Webgility Unify automatically syncs the Amazon Settlement Report with Xero, making batch reconciliation easy for both sellers and accountants.

"With 1-Click Accounting, we're revolutionizing the way Amazon sellers run their business," says Parag Mamnani, founder and CEO, Webgility. "Making sense of Amazon costs can be dizzying and sellers spend countless hours on data entry and bookkeeping. Webgility Unify for Xero helps Amazon sellers save hours each day, get powerful insights, improve their margins, and transform their ecommerce operations."

Webgility 1-Click Accounting

Automatically posts Amazon orders, refunds, expenses, and payments directly into Xero

Instantly reconciles the seller's accounting with their Amazon Settlement Report with no additional data entry

Syncs Amazon sales and refunds daily as a batch

Tracks Amazon fees/expenses as separate transactions or records them as one line item

Syncs historic data from Amazon Settlement Reports going back 120 days

Scores of Other Integrations

With Webgility and Xero, online merchants can automate their operations by integrating with a broad assortment of other ecommerce cloud technology vendors, including:

Platforms and marketplaces such as eBay, Etsy, BigCommerce, Shopify, Magento, and Amazon

Payment processors, including PayPal, Stripe, Shopify Payments, and Square

Shippers like FedEx, UPS, Endicia, Stamps.com, ShippingEasy, and ShipStation

Find out more about how Webgility and Xero help your business' ROI: https://www.webgility.com/unify/accounting/xero.

