Webgility Announces Partnership With Intuit's QuickBooks Point of Sale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Webgility® announces its partnership with Intuit®'s QuickBooks Point of Sale® 19.0, one of the leading point of sale solutions for small businesses.

Trusted by thousands of ecommerce businesses to process millions of orders each month, Webgility's software enables sellers to boost profits and productivity by syncing their ecommerce transactions directly to QuickBooks Point of Sale 19.0. QuickBooks Point of Sale 19.0 users will now be able to manage their retail and ecommerce sales channels from a single place—reducing administrative overhead and keeping inventory counts up to date.

Carol Thelen, the owner and operator of the QuiltNotes website and Carol's Quilt Shop in Chappell Hill, Texas, participated in the beta release of Webgility and QuickBooks Point of Sale and said of her experience, "In just a few short weeks, I have added more products and I can see an increase in my online sales."

"Webgility is excited to partner with Intuit in enabling ecommerce for brick-and-mortar retailers," said Webgility CEO, Parag Mamnani. "Now more than ever, merchants need tools to help them sell online and manage multiple channels easily. We're proud to support small businesses who are looking to grow with ecommerce."

The ecommerce integration powered by Webgility is now available with new features and special pricing for QuickBooks Point of Sale 19.0 users.

For more information about the QuickBooks Point of Sale 19.0 ecommerce integration powered by Webgility, call (800) 669-8269 or visit https://quickbooks.intuit.com/desktop/point-of-sale/pos-ecommerce.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility provides ecommerce automation solutions by integrating ecommerce and point of sale applications, streamlining data flows and automating back-office operations. Webgility manages millions of customer transactions through thousands of online stores every month. Webgility works with the world's best ecommerce platforms and marketplaces (including Amazon®, eBay®, BigCommerce®, Shopify® and Magento®) and shipping providers like Stamps.com® and UPS®. For more information, visit qbpos.webgility.com.

