Webgility Helps Channie's Increase Order Volume by 250% Year Over Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every burgeoning online retailer wants to see their business grow, but what's often forgotten is the hassle of manual data entry and — especially for multichannel retailers — the challenge of seamlessly gathering data in one place. Channie's Visual Handwriting & Math Resources learned this the hard way when demand for their early education products took off. As a result, the team struggled to keep up with data entry, which was taking hours every single day. What's more, they risked missing important performance insights because they didn't have a way to accurately funnel data into a single platform.

The solution? An affordable ecommerce automation platform that would also provide performance analytics. "I'm looking for effective software, and for automation that I can afford," said Channie's president Chan Stimart. "I compared many different softwares, and I found Webgility to be the best because it's so easy to implement."

Once the Channie's team onboarded with Webgility, they had a single source of ecommerce truth at their fingertips, a dashboard where they could easily view the performance of each of their sales channels. In fact, Webgility's data is now the standard against which they compare data from the rest of their tech stack. "You can't run a good growing business without knowing where your operation data lies," Stimart said. "We have confidence in Webgility taking care of that portion so we're able to free more time to help our customers."

Channie's impressive results with Webgility include:

A 250% increase in order volume year over year

60+ hours saved per month on manual data entry

Improved customer experience and reputation in the market

The online retailer's case study is available on webgility.com. For more customer spotlights, visit Webgility's Success Stories page.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility is empowering businesses to thrive in the world of ecommerce. The company's ecommerce accounting automation platform offers users a single source truth — one that helps online retailers and their accounting professionals drive insights and fuel sustainable growth. The number one accounting automation software for ecommerce brands and accountants using QuickBooks, Xero, and Netsuite, Webgility seamlessly integrates with over 50 of the world's top ecommerce platforms and marketplaces, and garners a 99 percent customer satisfaction score. For more information, visit webgility.com.

