Webgility Helps Epic Mens Boost Order Volume 42% Year Over Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward-thinking ecommerce entrepreneurs always consider their processes when planning to scale, which is why they prioritize efficiency above all else. That was certainly the case with apparel retailer Epic Mens. Owner Shen Li recognized manual data entry as a barrier to the rapid growth of his business, so he researched accounting automation solutions before even launching the store's online sales channels. Li needed software that would streamline his accounting and inventory management, and he needed it fast.

After scouring the market and briefly considering writing his own custom code, Li chose Webgility for its inventory sync capabilities and tight integration with QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise. The reliability of the software and knowledge of the support team were simply added bonuses, he says.

"We're now able to easily sync price and inventory between the storefronts and QuickBooks," Li says of his experience with Webgility. "Instead of doing inventory counts twice a year, we're able to do accurate inventory counts between the warehouse and QuickBooks on a weekly basis. The syncing and reconciliation of inventory data—including which items are active in what storefront—saves a lot of manual work, and keeps inventory accurate between the two."

Epic Mens' notable results with Webgility include:

A 42% year over year increase in order volume

80+ hours of manual data entry saved every week

The ability to efficiently process 6,000+ orders per month

The online retailer's case study is available on webgility.com. For more customer spotlights, visit Webgility's Success Stories page.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility is empowering businesses to thrive in the world of ecommerce. The company's ecommerce accounting automation platform offers users a single source truth—one that helps high-growth online retailers and their accounting professionals drive insights and profitability. The number one accounting automation software for ecommerce brands and accountants using QuickBooks, Xero, and Netsuite, Webgility seamlessly integrates with over 50 of the world's top ecommerce platforms and marketplaces, and garners a 99 percent customer satisfaction score. For more information, visit webgility.com.

Contact:

Anati Zubia

[email protected]

Ph: 877-753-5373

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Webgility, Inc.