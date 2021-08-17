Webgility Launches Revolutionary Intelligence App for E-Commerce Businesses

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webgility, an innovator in the e-commerce automation space committed to helping high-performance retailers and brands scale successfully and sustainably, is proud to announce Webgility Intelligence, a powerful new app that provides unparalleled visibility into the products, channels, and orders that generate the most profits.

Webgility announces first-of-its-kind business analytics app, plus new software features.

The Webgility Intelligence app, the first of its kind, automatically captures data from e-commerce channels and apps, and turns it into unique insights in a beautiful, customizable experience. With just a few clicks, business leaders can connect all their e-commerce channels and systems to see a holistic view of e-commerce performance and profitability.

"To gain this level of insight into profitability is a game-changer for us," says Mark Millage, a beta user of the app. "I will be sharing this with my manager on a weekly basis moving forward."

Additionally, Webgility has added new features to its award-winning software. This update includes the following components:

New integration to support businesses selling on Wix .

. New integration for businesses using Clover for in-store sales.

for in-store sales. Improved Amazon reconciliation, making it faster and easier to close books every month.

making it faster and easier to close books every month. New Webgility Help Center so you can get the help you need, whenever you need it.

"Webgility Intelligence is a game-changer for e-commerce sellers," says Parag Mamnani, Founder and CEO of Webgility. "If you're a business leader, you now have powerful insights to improve your profits and scale your business."

"We talked to thousands of omnichannel business owners and Webgility Intelligence is built to help them win," says Jeff Hanrahan, Webgility's Head of Product. "It's built on cutting-edge technology that can process millions of data points in an instance and deliver amazing visualizations on any device. We're also excited to bring our powerful accounting automation and e-commerce tools to businesses using Wix platform or Clover POS."

As the e-commerce and accounting automation solution of choice for thousands of established sellers, retailers, brands, and their accounting professionals, Webgility helps businesses process millions of orders each month. The software automatically integrates sellers' sales and operations channels with their accounting platforms, and also offers a robust inventory management solution and seamless shipping capabilities.

Learn more about this feature launch here.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility is empowering businesses to thrive in the world of e-commerce. The company's e-commerce automation platform offers users a single source truth — one that helps businesses and their accounting professionals drive insights and fuel sustainable growth. The number one accounting automation software for e-commerce sellers, retailers, brands, and accountants using QuickBooks, Xero, and Netsuite, Webgility seamlessly integrates with over 50 of the world's top e-commerce platforms and marketplaces and garners a 99% customer satisfaction score. For more information, visit webgility.com.

CONTACT

Anati Zubia

[email protected]

Ph: 877-753-5373

Related Images

introducing-webgility-intelligence.jpg

Introducing Webgility Intelligence

Webgility announces first-of-its-kind business analytics app, plus new software features.

SOURCE Webgility, Inc.