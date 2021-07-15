Webgility Wins 21 Categories in G2 Summer Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webgility, an innovator in the e-commerce automation space committed to helping high-performance sellers, retailers, brands, and their accountants scale successfully and sustainably, is proud to have taken home a dozen awards in 21 categories as part of G2's Summer 2021 report.

The solution was recognized as a top performer across the board, both overall and within G2's multichannel retail segmentation. The awards include:

"We are passionate about connecting with our users and customers," says Jeff Hanrahan, Webgility's Head of Product. "Learning their needs and challenges, and spending time talking to them is what helps us continue to shape our platform. It's what has led us on the journey of connecting the e-commerce world with the apps they need to run their business—from selling to operations to finance, alleviating the pain of manual data entry, and getting insights into how their business is running and how profitable they are. We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the multichannel retail industry, and we look forward to continuing to help these businesses grow!"

As the e-commerce accounting automation solution of choice for thousands of established sellers, retailers, brands, and their accounting professionals, Webgility helps businesses process millions of orders each month. The software automatically integrates sellers' sales and operations channels with their accounting platforms and also offers a robust inventory management solution and seamless shipping capabilities. The resulting intelligence allows users to make more informed decisions and fuels productivity, predictability, and profitability.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility is empowering businesses to thrive in the world of e-commerce. The company's e-commerce automation platform offers users a single source truth — one that helps businesses and their accounting professionals drive insights and fuel sustainable growth. The number one accounting automation software for e-commerce sellers, retailers, brands, and accountants using QuickBooks, Xero, and Netsuite, Webgility seamlessly integrates with over 50 of the world's top e-commerce platforms and marketplaces and garners a 99 percent customer satisfaction score. For more information, visit webgility.com.

