Webhose Partners With Signal Corp to Advance Its Data Breach Detection Service

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Corp, a global provider of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), has partnered with Webhose, a leading data provider for the deep, dark, and open web, to advance its data breach detection service for both Signal and their new LERTR offering.

Signal Corp Partners With Webhose to Advance Its Data Breach Detection Service

The partnership will help Signal provide early warnings of possible impending data breaches to enterprise organizations across a wide range of industries. This will critically shorten the time between a data breach is detected and an organization's response time, significantly mitigating costs in time, resources, and reputation to organizations.

"Data breach detection is an essential component of cyber threat intelligence in a digital world in which data is growing exponentially. We are proud to partner with Signal to help defend against these threats for organizations around the world in multiple verticals by revealing compromised data from dark web marketplaces, discussions, forums, and chat messaging applications", says Ran Geva, co-founder, and CEO of Webhose.

The LERTR offering provides Signal Corp customers with necessary early warning through customized alerts using Boolean logic that can detect potential security threats such as data breaches and alert security teams in real-time. The data for these alerts is delivered by Webhose's comprehensive data breach feeds that includes an automated data engine that constantly streams these feeds to discover new leaks and breaches.

While both Signal and LERTR have cybersecurity applications, the new LERTR offering focuses on cybersecurity threats and has a number of precise applications. These include the prevention of credit card fraud and identity theft to the identification of PII data such as credit cards and passwords or medical records and the discovery of stolen goods or counterfeit products for sale. In addition, security teams can now efficiently monitor communications between threat actors on dark web forums and stay ahead of evolving threats.

"The partnership provides us the opportunity to further expand the capability of our Signal and LERTR products to help organizations reduce the risk associated with potential data breaches," says Wayne Forgesson, CEO of Signal Corp.

About Signal Corp

Signal provides relevant, actionable, real-time information, and tools to monitor multiple online data sources with a simple, easy-to-use interface. We empower security professionals around the world to quickly identify emerging threats, receive real-time alerts, and monitor developing situations in order to save time, save resources, protect employees, and manage operational risk.

Webhose

Webhose is the leading data collection provider turning unstructured web content into machine-readable data feeds. It delivers comprehensive, up-to-the-minute coverage of the open, deep, and dark web. Enterprise organizations choose Webhose API for a wide range of cybersecurity, financial analysis, market research, web monitoring, AI, and machine learning applications.

PR Contact Details: Yuval Michaeli, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

Related Images

webhose-signal-corp.jpg

Webhose & Signal Corp

Signal Corp Partners With Webhose to Advance Its Data Breach Detection Service

SOURCE Webhose