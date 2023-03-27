Webinar - PFAS Testing Results

Testing data on location and types of intentionally added PFAS in electronics and medical devices

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On 5 April 2023, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present laboratory data on presence and use of PFAS in electronics and medical devices. In response to emerging PFAS legislation, Claigan has been regularly testing products for PFAS. In 2023, over 90% of products, and nearly 100% of all electronics tested contained intentionally added PFAS.

With the new PFAS reporting and restriction requirements, it has become very clear to industry that testing (of at least representative products) is necessary to meet a company's compliance requirements. With most PFAS use being undeclared by suppliers, and the seriousness of regulation - most companies have turned to high efficiency PFAS testing at Claigan. In particular, unless a company's PFAS uses are submitted into the EU REACH Restriction consultation, most companies will be facing the re-design all of their products over the next three years.

Claigan's webinar will focus on the types and prevalences of PFAS in products - with a specific focus on electronics and medical devices. In each situation of PFAS use, Claigan will explain the use, rarity (or lack there of), and expected restriction timeline.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Overview of PFAS testing data

Testing for PFAS presence

Most common intentionally added PFASs

Explanation of each identified intentionally added PFAS use

Potential for restriction for each use

Importance of EU REACH Restriction consultation

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on April 5 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - PFAS Testing Results

Date: 5 April 2023

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/244575796476974172 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to [email protected]. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance for REACH SVHC. Claigan has tested thousands of products for REACH Restriction, SVHCs, PFAS, RoHS, and related global compliance and being the technical support for numerous Prop 65 notice defences. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.