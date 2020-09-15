Webinar - Processes for SCIP Compliance

A frank discussion on SCIP processes

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On September 23 2020, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar focusing on the operational processes and practicalities required for SCIP. This webinar will focus on what companies have to do in the real world to be compliant, including SSNs, outputs, budgeting, distributors, and the actual declarations/registration themselves.

The simplified SCIP notification (SSN) requirement has changed the operational landscape for SCIP compliance. No longer is registration the last step and major output. Distributors need the SCIP numbers from their product manufacturers to enter into the SCIP database to get their own SCIP numbers, or they cannot sell the products. This has transformed SCIP from a data exercise by specialists to a more business affecting requirement.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Simplified SCIP Notification (SSN)

Creating a SCIP data set for product

Creating a list of saleable SKUs to SCIP numbers

Expectation of distributors and customers

Communicating requirements to company stakeholder and executives

Managing diverse business units

Budgeting frameworks

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on September 23 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - SCIP Operational Processes

Date: 23 September 2020

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3292588034545813007 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to [email protected]. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyzes and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.