Webinar Alert - Incredibly: 40 Cloud Providers of EMS have banned gambling, why should we trust them again?

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent figures within the casino industry are gearing up to engage in a crucial dialogue about the current state of affairs surrounding EMS (Enhanced Messaging Service) providers that are reluctant to collaborate within the gambling sector. Join us for an exclusive and complimentary webinar titled "Navigating the Uncharted Waters of EMS Providers in the Casino Industry," where a panel of esteemed experts will delve into the challenges faced by clients who find themselves with limited rights, limited recourse and indefinite or undefined exceptions when dealing with EMS providers unwilling to embrace the gaming industry. The prevailing question on everyone's mind should be, "Why should we place our trust in them?"

Event Details:

Title: Software for the casino industry you can trust!

Date: Tuesday, December 19th, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM Pacific Time

The esteemed panelists for this thought-provoking webinar include:

Andrew Cardno – Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) will serve as panel leader.

Cameron Kane – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of iPost, a trusted name in the digital marketing landscape, offering cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to connect with their audiences effectively. As the CEO of iPost, Cameron Kane brings a wealth of expertise to the webinar.

Deana Scott – CEO & Owner of Raving, a full-service, Native-owned casino and hospitality company dedicated to helping gaming operations thrive. From a client and thought leader perspective, Deana will bring an insider view of the implication these policies will have on tribal and commercial properties.

Buddy Frank - Moderator

The webinar will tackle a pressing issue that has been largely unnoticed by many in the industry. At least 40 firms have adopted a stance against casinos by categorizing "gambling" on their prohibited lists. Interestingly, among these companies are not just lesser-known organizations but also industry giants who are responsible for sending hundreds of billions of messages a year for their clients, which provide Enhanced Messaging Services (EMS) as a secondary product.

During the event, the panelists will explore the implications on the casino industry, its stakeholders, and the broader business landscape. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the reasons behind these policies, their potential impact on casino businesses, and strategies to address and navigate these challenges effectively. Attendees will also learn about the heavy investment QCI and iPost have made in developing a software solution the casino industry can trust, including their development roadmap and their innovative components.

To Register for the Free Webinar:

Interested participants can register for the webinar by visiting: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F-A20NbASa-2URZQdxPEag

Don't miss this opportunity to join the conversation and gain a deeper understanding of the issues affecting the casino industry.

Join us on December 19th, 2023, at 11:30 AM Pacific Time, to uncover the hidden challenges faced by the casino industry and explore strategies for addressing them. Together we can ensure a prosperous future for tribal and commercial casinos.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence