Webinar Alert: Protecting Nonprofit Payments -- Exclusive Insights from Industry Expert

News provided by

Engaging Networks

18 Aug, 2023, 14:59 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the upcoming Engaging Networks webinar, "Protecting Nonprofit Payments," featuring Christy Watkins, Senior Product Manager of Merchant Fraud at Worldpay. Watkins will discuss the critical task that nonprofit organizations face today: safeguarding supporter donations and maintaining financial integrity.

Event Details:

Continue Reading
"Protecting Nonprofit Payments" will give nonprofit leaders and organizers access to invaluable insights on the latest fraud trends and cutting-edge prevention strategies within the ever-growing nonprofit e-commerce landscape.
"Protecting Nonprofit Payments" will give nonprofit leaders and organizers access to invaluable insights on the latest fraud trends and cutting-edge prevention strategies within the ever-growing nonprofit e-commerce landscape.

Webinar: Protecting Nonprofit Payments
Featured Speaker: Christy Watkins, Senior Product Manager of Merchant Fraud at Worldpay
Date and Time: Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:00am ET
Registration: RSVP Here

This webinar will give nonprofit leaders and organizers access to invaluable insights on the latest fraud trends and cutting-edge prevention strategies within the ever-growing nonprofit e-commerce landscape.

Agenda:

The webinar will cover the following topics and include an open Q&A session for attendees:

  1. Emerging Threats: Explore pressing issues directly impacting nonprofit organizations such as bot and card testing attacks, account takeover, and first-party fraud.
  2. Mastering Fraud Prevention: Discover advanced techniques including artificial intelligence, intelligent multi-factor authentication, and pre-network fraud prevention methods.
  3. Card Testing Vulnerabilities: Gain insights into why nonprofit organizations are particularly susceptible to card testing attacks.
  4. Empowering Nonprofits: Acquire actionable strategies to bolster your fraud prevention measures, safeguard donors, and secure financial stability.

Event Registration:

Participation is free of charge. To secure your spot and access these essential insights, reserve your place by registering here. For those unable to attend the live session, a recording will be provided to all registrants.

About Engaging Networks

For more than 20 years, Engaging Networks has been helping nonprofits maximize their impact and engagement through a suite of world-class online fundraising, advocacy, and email tools. Our client support is fast, personal, and responsive — helping us achieve one of the highest client-retention rates in the industry. Engaging Networks is the go-to solution stack for a variety of top-tier nonprofit organizations such as The Humane Society of the United States, National Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy, Human Rights Campaign, PETA, and Amnesty International.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:
Austin Dressman
[email protected]

SOURCE Engaging Networks

Also from this source

Engaging Networks Welcomes International Nonprofit Leaders to Flagship Community Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.