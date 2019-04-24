Webinar Brings Together Top Reg A+ Lawyer and Issuance Platform on April 30

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to clarify much of the confusion surrounding the digital securities industry and the legislation surrounding it, KoreConX presents the webinar "Regulation A (Reg A+) Issuers: Due Diligence, Disclosure and Compliance Meeting the Requirements of Securities Law."

The webinar will be addressing these frequently asked questions: Who qualifies to raise capital under the Reg A+? What are the benefits of the regulation? What are the potential downfalls? Everything lawyers, CEOs and CFOs need to know before, during and after filing for Reg A+ in the United States will be covered.

To tackle such a complicated topic, KoreConX is bringing in two experts: Sara Hanks, a top attorney with over 30 years experience in the corporate and securities field and co-founder and CEO at CrowdCheck, and Darren Marble, co-founder and CEO at Issuance.

"I'm really excited to be part of this initiative. After the approval of the JOBS Act in 2012, we've come a long way, but there's still a great deal of confusion when dealing with Reg A," says Sara Hanks. "And this legislation is such an opportunity for small and medium enterprises that it's crucial for companies to understand it."

"I've had the pleasure to be part of the last webinar and it was such a great experience. We had a positive response from the audience and I'm eager to know what questions the public has in mind for such a complex topic," said Darren Marble. "This is a great way not only to pass along our knowledge but also to understand what are the main concerns the public has regarding Reg A+."

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, April 30, at 11 a.m. EDT.

KoreConX is the world's first highly secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of digital securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.

